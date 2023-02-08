Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 4.70% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.65% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 1.20% year-to-date. Combined, D and AWK make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 21.5% and 8.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 15.37% on a year-to-date basis. Lumen Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.09% year-to-date, and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., is down 5.71% year-to-date. JKHY makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial -0.4% Materials -0.6% Healthcare -0.7% Energy -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Industrial -0.9% Services -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.5% Utilities -1.8%

