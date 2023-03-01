Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 9.48% year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.32% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 9.08% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and LNT make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.7% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 10.03% on a year-to-date basis. Lowe's Companies Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.02% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc, is down 9.12% year-to-date. Combined, LOW and AAP make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Materials +0.7% Industrial -0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Consumer Products -0.7% Services -0.8% Financial -0.8% Utilities -1.8%

