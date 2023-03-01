Markets
PEG

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

March 01, 2023 — 02:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 9.48% year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.32% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 9.08% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and LNT make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.7% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 10.03% on a year-to-date basis. Lowe's Companies Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.02% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc, is down 9.12% year-to-date. Combined, LOW and AAP make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.8%
Materials +0.7%
Industrial -0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Services -0.8%
Financial -0.8%
Utilities -1.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer
 Funds Holding EMFT
 SITM Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEG
LNT
XLU
LOW
AAP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.