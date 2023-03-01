Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 9.48% year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.32% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 9.08% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and LNT make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.7% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 10.03% on a year-to-date basis. Lowe's Companies Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.02% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc, is down 9.12% year-to-date. Combined, LOW and AAP make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.8%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Utilities
|-1.8%
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer
