Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a gain of 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 1.48% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.51% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp is up 3.74% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and FE make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.3%. Among large Services stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and down 30.48% on a year-to-date basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.00% year-to-date, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, is down 18.05% year-to-date. HLT makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.5% Consumer Products +2.0% Industrial +1.9% Financial +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.8% Materials +1.6% Healthcare +1.5% Services +1.3% Utilities +1.2%

