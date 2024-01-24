Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 5.22% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.60% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 8.14% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and EIX make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Materials stocks, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 13.0% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 4.19% on a year-to-date basis. DuPont, meanwhile, is down 15.55% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co, is down 5.92% year-to-date. Combined, DD and EMN make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.7% Financial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Services -0.1% Consumer Products -0.8% Healthcare -0.8% Materials -1.0% Utilities -1.3%

