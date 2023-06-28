Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.7% loss. Within the sector, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 6.78% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 26.92% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 10.38% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ETR make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 5.26% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 2.40% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 3.94% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 8.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Services
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Utilities
|-1.7%
