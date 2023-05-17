Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 5.16% year-to-date. Alliant Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.46% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 6.56% year-to-date. Combined, LNT and AEP make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 3.02% on a year-to-date basis. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.62% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 1.39% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and ILMN make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.2% Energy +2.2% Services +1.9% Industrial +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.7% Materials +1.1% Consumer Products +0.7% Healthcare +0.1% Utilities -0.4%

