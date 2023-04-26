News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

April 26, 2023 — 02:38 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 2.46% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.62% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 2.53% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and ETR make up approximately 16.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 0.20% on a year-to-date basis. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 14.48% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 17.80% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and APA make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Healthcare -0.7%
Technology & Communications -0.8%
Financial -0.9%
Materials -1.0%
Industrial -1.4%
Energy -1.5%
Utilities -2.0%

Also see:
