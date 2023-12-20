Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 7.23% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 30.40% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 46.35% year-to-date. Combined, AES and CEG make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 4.40% on a year-to-date basis. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is down 17.71% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc, is down 19.08% year-to-date. Combined, ADM and GIS make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.5% Industrial 0.0% Services -0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Materials -0.4% Utilities -0.5%

