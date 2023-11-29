Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 8.80% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.92% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp is up 9.53% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and PCG make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 4.75% on a year-to-date basis. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is down 31.51% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc, is down 23.32% year-to-date. Combined, HRL and TSN make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.6%
|Financial
|+1.3%
|Materials
|+1.2%
|Industrial
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
Also see: Funds Holding SLI
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LOPP
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AKBA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.