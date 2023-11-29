News & Insights

Markets
CEG

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

November 29, 2023 — 02:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 8.80% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.92% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp is up 9.53% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and PCG make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 4.75% on a year-to-date basis. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is down 31.51% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc, is down 23.32% year-to-date. Combined, HRL and TSN make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.6%
Financial +1.3%
Materials +1.2%
Industrial +0.9%
Healthcare +0.6%
Energy +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities -0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Funds Holding SLI
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LOPP
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AKBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEG
PCG
XLU
HRL
TSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.