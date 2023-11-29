Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 8.80% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.92% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp is up 9.53% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and PCG make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 4.75% on a year-to-date basis. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is down 31.51% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc, is down 23.32% year-to-date. Combined, HRL and TSN make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Financial +1.3% Materials +1.2% Industrial +0.9% Healthcare +0.6% Energy +0.3% Services +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities -0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.