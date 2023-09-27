Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.8% and 2.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.0% on the day, and down 12.59% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.42% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 16.51% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AWK make up approximately 17.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 5.84% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 118.20% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co., is down 19.37% year-to-date. SJM makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Industrial +0.1% Materials -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.3% Services -0.5% Financial -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Healthcare -0.9% Utilities -1.2%

