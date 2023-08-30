Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 8.59% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.95% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 22.05% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and ES make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 1.04% on a year-to-date basis. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.37% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co., is down 7.51% year-to-date. SJM makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
Also see: Cheap Oil Stocks Paying Dividends
HCAQ YTD Return
NTR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.