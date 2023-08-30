Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 8.59% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.95% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 22.05% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and ES make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 1.04% on a year-to-date basis. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.37% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co., is down 7.51% year-to-date. SJM makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Energy +0.3% Materials +0.2% Consumer Products -0.0% Financial 0.0% Utilities -0.7%

