Wednesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Electric Utilities

April 26, 2023 — 02:35 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Yellow, off about 13.2% and shares of Saia off about 11.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Sunnova Energy International, trading lower by about 6.3% and NextEra Energy Partners, trading lower by about 5.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

