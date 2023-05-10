News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Precious Metals

May 10, 2023 — 12:23 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Amc Networks, off about 7.6% and shares of Iheartmedia down about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Endeavour Silver, trading lower by about 13.1% and Mag Silver, trading lower by about 6.7%.

