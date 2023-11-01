Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) and Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 39.0% and 15.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 35.23% year-to-date. Paycom Software Inc, meanwhile, is down 50.74% year-to-date, and Trimble Inc, is down 20.87% year-to-date. TRMB makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Materials stocks, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.8% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.20% on a year-to-date basis. DuPont, meanwhile, is up 0.26% year-to-date, and FMC Corp., is down 58.00% year-to-date. Combined, DD and FMC make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Utilities +0.8% Healthcare -0.1% Financial -0.2% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.6% Materials -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.9%

