News & Insights

Markets
ETSY

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

December 13, 2023 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 54.79% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.88% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc, is down 74.25% year-to-date. SEDG makes up approximately 0.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) and CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 13.18% on a year-to-date basis. Southwest Airlines Co, meanwhile, is down 10.66% year-to-date, and CoStar Group, Inc. is up 6.77% year-to-date. LUV makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.2%
Healthcare +0.8%
Financial +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Energy -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Services -0.1%
Industrial -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 QPACU Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of GSX
 SN Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETSY
SEDG
XLK
LUV
CSGP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.