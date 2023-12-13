Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 54.79% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.88% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc, is down 74.25% year-to-date. SEDG makes up approximately 0.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) and CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 13.18% on a year-to-date basis. Southwest Airlines Co, meanwhile, is down 10.66% year-to-date, and CoStar Group, Inc. is up 6.77% year-to-date. LUV makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Healthcare +0.8% Financial +0.2% Materials +0.2% Energy -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3%

