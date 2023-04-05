Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 20.33% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 23.68% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 7.34% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) and Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 0.22% on a year-to-date basis. Deere & Co., meanwhile, is down 11.32% year-to-date, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc, is down 1.23% year-to-date. Combined, DE and SWK make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+2.7%
|Healthcare
|+1.1%
|Energy
|+0.7%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Services
|-0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
|Industrial
|-1.2%
