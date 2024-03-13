Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 8.65% year-to-date. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.00% year-to-date, and Intel Corp, is down 13.03% year-to-date. Combined, MU and INTC make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.68% on a year-to-date basis. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.80% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp, is down 18.88% year-to-date. Combined, GEHC and PODD make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.8%
|Materials
|+1.1%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
