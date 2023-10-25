Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.3% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 33.29% year-to-date. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.62% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc is up 5.33% year-to-date. MCHP makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.3% and 6.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 5.50% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.39% year-to-date, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc., is down 21.58% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and CRL make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|0.0%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.9%
|Materials
|-1.1%
|Services
|-1.2%
|Industrial
|-1.5%
|Healthcare
|-1.8%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.4%
