Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

July 26, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.2% and 6.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 42.92% year-to-date. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.75% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 35.07% year-to-date. Combined, SEDG and ANET make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 0.98% on a year-to-date basis. Universal Health Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.31% year-to-date, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc., is down 9.89% year-to-date. Combined, UHS and DGX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.7%
Services +0.3%
Energy +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Utilities -0.0%
Industrial 0.0%
Materials -0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.9%

