Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.2% and 6.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 42.92% year-to-date. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.75% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 35.07% year-to-date. Combined, SEDG and ANET make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 0.98% on a year-to-date basis. Universal Health Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.31% year-to-date, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc., is down 9.89% year-to-date. Combined, UHS and DGX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.9%
Also see: NXRT Dividend Growth Rate
DCRBU Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ELB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.