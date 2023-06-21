Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 38.27% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is up 26.75% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 77.18% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and AMD make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 2.01% on a year-to-date basis. Teleflex Incorporated, meanwhile, is down 2.17% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc is up 10.66% year-to-date. Combined, TFX and DXCM make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Utilities +0.6% Materials +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Services +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial -0.0% Healthcare -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.9%

