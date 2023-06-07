Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) and Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 33.12% year-to-date. ServiceNow Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.99% year-to-date, and Ansys Inc. is up 30.63% year-to-date. Combined, NOW and ANSS make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 4.15% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.77% year-to-date, and Zoetis Inc is up 11.93% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and ZTS make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.8% Materials +1.7% Utilities +1.6% Financial +1.2% Industrial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.2% Healthcare -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2%

