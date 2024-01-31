Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 15.3% and 8.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 3.54% year-to-date. Rockwell Automation, Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.17% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc., is down 11.43% year-to-date. TER makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 0.36% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 11.49% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company, is down 15.78% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and BKR make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Services -0.0% Financial -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Materials -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Energy -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.2%

