Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.9% and 5.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 21.30% year-to-date. CDW Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.34% year-to-date, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, is down 6.29% year-to-date. Combined, CDW and HPE make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 2.85% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 3.87% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 14.04% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Services
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.1%
