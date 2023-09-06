News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Sporting Goods & Activities, Specialty Retail Stocks

September 06, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, sporting goods & activities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SIGNA Sports United, down about 25.2% and shares of Xponential Fitness off about 10.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Overstock.com, trading lower by about 25.3% and 1-800 Flowers.com, trading lower by about 4.7%.

