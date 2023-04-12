Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.6% and 4.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 12.08% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 40.89% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc is up 0.78% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 20.38% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.46% year-to-date, and Qualcomm Inc is up 13.89% year-to-date. QCOM makes up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.7% Energy +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Services -0.6%

