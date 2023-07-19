Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 11.2% and 7.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 30.33% year-to-date. Omnicom Group, Inc., meanwhile, is up 7.11% year-to-date, and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is up 13.63% year-to-date. Combined, OMC and IPG make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 11.92% on a year-to-date basis. Ingersoll Rand Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.38% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp is up 55.51% year-to-date. IR makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.3% Financial +1.3% Consumer Products +0.7% Healthcare +0.4% Technology & Communications 0.0% Materials -0.0% Energy -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.3%

