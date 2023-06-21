In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Applied Optoelectronics, down about 19.9% and shares of GSI Technology down about 10.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are application software shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Arqit Quantum, trading lower by about 12.6% and D-Wave Quantum, trading lower by about 10.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks

