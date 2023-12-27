News & Insights

TUP

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Rubber & Plastics, Auto Parts

December 27, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

December 27, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, rubber & plastics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tupperware Brands, down about 4.9% and shares of Latham Group down about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto parts shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Hyliion Holdings, trading lower by about 16.2% and Strattec Security trading lower by about 3.5%.

TUP
SWIM
HYLN
STRT

