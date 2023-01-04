Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Shipping Stocks

January 04, 2023 — 12:07 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, down about 7.7% and shares of Sabine Royalty Trust down about 2.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Euronav, trading lower by about 4.6% and Golden Ocean Group, trading lower by about 2.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

BPT
SBR
EURN
GOGL

