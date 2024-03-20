In trading on Wednesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, down about 9.4% and shares of Joint off about 2.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Hempacco, trading lower by about 11.7% and Ispire Technology, trading lower by about 1.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

