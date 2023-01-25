In trading on Wednesday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Norfolk Southern, down about 4.9% and shares of Canadian National Railway down about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Sterling Check, trading lower by about 12.4% and GoodRx Holdings, trading lower by about 8.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Information Technology Services

