Wednesday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Auto Dealerships

October 25, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Greenbrier Companies, down about 16.8% and shares of Norfolk Southern down about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Rush Enterprises, trading lower by about 6.7% and Carvana, trading lower by about 6.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

