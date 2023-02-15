In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Anglogold Ashanti, off about 6.9% and shares of Coeur Mining off about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Devon Energy, trading lower by about 10.9% and Ranger Oil, trading lower by about 5.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

