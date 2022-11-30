In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Glatfelter, down about 5% and shares of Mercer International down about 4.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading lower by about 4.5% and Dream Finders Homes, trading lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, General Contractors & Builders

