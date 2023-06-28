In trading on Wednesday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pactiv Evergreen, off about 3.4% and shares of Ranpak Holdings down about 2.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are food shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by General Mills, trading lower by about 5.2% and J.M. Smucker, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Food Stocks

