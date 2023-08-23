In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of HighPeak Energy, down about 3.5% and shares of Crescent Energy off about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Ideanomics, trading lower by about 27.4% and Mullen Automotive, trading lower by about 14%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Vehicle Manufacturers

