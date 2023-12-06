In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Baytex Energy, down about 6.3% and shares of SilverBow Resources down about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Saia, trading lower by about 7.3% and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading lower by about 5.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Trucking Stocks

