In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ring Energy, off about 8% and shares of Highpeak Energy down about 7.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by PBF Energy, trading lower by about 7.8% and Cvr Energy, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

