News & Insights

Markets
REI

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

October 04, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ring Energy, off about 8% and shares of Highpeak Energy down about 7.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by PBF Energy, trading lower by about 7.8% and Cvr Energy, trading lower by about 6%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REI
HPK
PBF
CVI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.