Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

March 15, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 8.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nextdecade, off about 15.4% and shares of Borr Drilling down about 13.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 7.3% as a group, led down by Century Aluminum, trading lower by about 13.6% and Steel Dynamics, trading lower by about 13.5%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
