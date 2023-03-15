In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 8.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nextdecade, off about 15.4% and shares of Borr Drilling down about 13.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 7.3% as a group, led down by Century Aluminum, trading lower by about 13.6% and Steel Dynamics, trading lower by about 13.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

