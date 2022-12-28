Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

December 28, 2022 — 01:05 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Antero Resources, off about 8.5% and shares of EQT off about 6.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by CONSOL Energy, trading lower by about 11.1% and Peabody Energy, trading lower by about 8.7%.

