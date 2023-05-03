In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gran Tierra Energy, off about 13.3% and shares of Berry down about 9.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Harte Hanks, trading lower by about 23.6% and Fluent, trading lower by about 3.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Advertising Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.