NINE

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

November 23, 2022 — 12:02 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nine Energy Service, off about 5.6% and shares of Helmerich & Payne down about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Camber Energy, trading lower by about 6% and Nabors Industries, trading lower by about 4.8%.

