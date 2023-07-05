In trading on Wednesday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Steel Dynamics, off about 4.7% and shares of Century Aluminum down about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Stagwell, trading lower by about 4.4% and Omnicom Group, trading lower by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Advertising Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.