In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Best Buy, down about 3% and shares of Vertiv Holdings down about 1.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Paramount Global, trading lower by about 3.9% and Altice USA, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Television & Radio Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.