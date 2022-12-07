In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 8% and shares of Vertiv Holdings down about 2.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are publishing shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by John Wiley & Sons, trading lower by about 10.7% and Gannett, trading lower by about 8.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Publishing Stocks

