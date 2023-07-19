In trading on Wednesday, metals fabrication & products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Aqua Metals, down about 14.2% and shares of Tecnoglass off about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Landsea Homes, trading lower by about 2.2% and Topbuild, trading lower by about 2.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals Fabrication & Products, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.