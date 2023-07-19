News & Insights

Markets
AQMS

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals Fabrication & Products, General Contractors & Builders

July 19, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, metals fabrication & products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Aqua Metals, down about 14.2% and shares of Tecnoglass off about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Landsea Homes, trading lower by about 2.2% and Topbuild, trading lower by about 2.2%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals Fabrication & Products, General Contractors & Builders
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals Fabrication & Products, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AQMS
TGLS
LSEA
BLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.