Wednesday Sector Laggards: Medical Instruments & Supplies, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

October 11, 2023 — 02:22 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, medical instruments & supplies shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Silk Road Medical, down about 50% and shares of Outset Medical off about 22.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Adapthealth, trading lower by about 11.9% and Surgery Partners, trading lower by about 9.8%.

