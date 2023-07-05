Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 5.61% year-to-date. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.43% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 3.88% year-to-date. Combined, STLD and FCX make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 40.62% on a year-to-date basis. Qorvo Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.34% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp is up 51.80% year-to-date. Combined, QRVO and ON make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.5%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
|Energy
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-1.9%
Also see: Alaska Air Group Technical Analysis
NMRK Dividend Growth Rate
DSE Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.