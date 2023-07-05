Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 5.61% year-to-date. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.43% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 3.88% year-to-date. Combined, STLD and FCX make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 40.62% on a year-to-date basis. Qorvo Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.34% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp is up 51.80% year-to-date. Combined, QRVO and ON make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.5% Financial -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.8% Energy -0.8% Materials -1.9%

