Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

December 14, 2022 — 02:35 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 8.28% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 6.54% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 34.64% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and CF make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.6% and 6.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 27.50% on a year-to-date basis. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is down 48.58% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc, is down 47.26% year-to-date. CZR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities -0.1%
Healthcare -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Energy -0.4%
Financial -0.7%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Services -1.2%
Materials -1.3%

