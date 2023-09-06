News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Financial

September 06, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 6.42% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 11.14% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 9.37% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and MOS make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 0.66% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 26.35% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 27.51% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and CMA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Services -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.6%
Energy -0.6%
Financial -0.7%
Materials -0.8%

